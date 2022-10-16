Abbott Recalls Some Baby Formula Products Due to Bottle Deficiency

Abbott Laboratories announced on Friday the recall of some ready-to-feed baby formula liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to bottle deficiency, according to their website.

"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," the company said in a statement, noting that the consumption of the spoiled products may result in the consumers experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The products affected in the recall were manufactured at Abbott's facility in Columbus, Ohio, and primarily supplied to hospitals and to some doctors' offices, distributors, and retailers in the U.S.

The recall does not include any other liquid or powder formula brands or other nutrition products produced at the Colombus facility or any other manufacturing locations.

"This recall equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S.," the company shared.

As the company warned parents and caregivers to "not use the product" included in the recall, they also recommended consumers visit similacrecall.com to view a list of affected lot numbers.

During the announcement, the executive vice president of nutritional products, at Abbott, Joe Manning said in a statement, "We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously."

"We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need," he added.

Abbott Laboratories did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.