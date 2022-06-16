Abbott Pauses Production at Michigan Plant After 'Torrential Storms' Lead to Flooding in Factory

The health care company said that production and distribution of new product will likely be delayed "for a few weeks"

Abbott Laboratories is temporarily suspending production at a Michigan plant after heavy rains flooded the inside of the factory.

On Wednesday, the health care company released a statement saying that serious thunderstorms and "torrential storms" throughout the southwestern part of the state Monday caused major flooding in the city of Sturgis, including areas of its plant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As a result, Abbott has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula that was underway to assess damage caused by the storm and clean and re-sanitize the plant," Abbott announced. "This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for a few weeks."

Abbott said it has informed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the unfortunate event and will conduct "comprehensive testing" alongside the federal agency to make sure it's safe to resume production at the plant in the near future.

Amid the ongoing national shortage of baby formula, Abbott added that the unexpected disruption is not predicted to affect demand for the products that come from the Sturgis plant.

"Based upon historical demand and current projections, Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available," the release said. "These products are being released to consumers in need in coordination with healthcare professionals."

The Abbott Nutrition production facility Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When reached for comment, Abbott referred PEOPLE to the latest statement and cited its most recent prodution numbers.

"Abbott will have produced 8.7 million pounds of infant formula in June for the U.S., or the equivalent of 168.2 million 6 oz. feedings," a spokesperson says. "This is 95% of what we produced in January, prior to the recall and does not include production from Sturgis."

The plant hadn't been open for long when the storm hit, CNN reported. Abbott only resumed production of EleCare baby formula at the Sturgis plant on June 4.

The plant had been shut down for months after an FDA inspection found dangerous bacteria at the plant and resulted in a recall of EleCare, Similac, and Alimentum baby formulas.

Amid the latest setback, FDA commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf took to Twitter to alleviate any concerns that the latest shutdown will further exacerbate the national formula shortage.

"Abbott has been exceeding the monthly quantity of formula that it produced in 2021 – all while the Sturgis facility is out of production," Califf tweeted Wednesday. "Other producers also continue to make formula at higher-than-average rates, and we continue to exercise flexibility to import add'l formula."

"Abbott has been exceeding the monthly quantity of formula that it produced in 2021 – all while the Sturgis facility is out of production," Califf wrote on Twitter. "Other producers also continue to make formula at higher-than-average rates, and we continue to exercise flexibility to import add'l formula."

The FDA commissioner went on to explain that currently, the country's supply of available formula "exceeds the demand for formula prior to the recall" before the Sturgis plant even resumes production again.

In May, Abbott CEO Robert Ford apologized for his company's role in the nationwide baby formula shortage in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We know that some children have been hospitalized because of the lack of EleCare, a specialized formula for children who cannot digest other formulas and milks," Ford said. "I will not mince words — this is tragic and heartbreaking, and it is consuming my thoughts and those of my colleagues. Our highest priority is getting babies safe, quality formula they need as fast as possible."

Ford wrote in the op-ed that Abbott would convert production lines for adult nutrition products to prioritize baby formula production and shipping products from overseas to the U.S.