Abbott Nutrition Powdered Baby Formula Recalled Due to Possible Contamination of Cronobacter and Salmonella

Although rare, cronobacter infections can cause severe illness in infants, including sepsis and meningitis

Abbott Nutrition's powdered baby formula is being recalled due to possible contamination of cronobacter and salmonella, the FDA announced in a news release on Monday.

The recall affects one lot of Similac PM 60/40 that was made at the company's Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

"At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) are the only type and lots of this specialty formula being recalled," the FDA wrote, noting there were four reports of cronobacter and one report of salmonella, all of which resulted in hospitalizations of all five infants, and may have contributed to the death of two patients.

While cronobacter infections are rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the illness typically occurs during the first few days to weeks of life, and can cause sepsis (a dangerous blood infection) or meningitis (swelling of the brain and spinal cord).

Salmonella, while more common, can still cause serious illness, and is responsible for about 420 deaths per year, according to the CDC.

"If your infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection, such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool; contact your health care provider to report their symptoms and receive immediate care," the FDA said.

The additional recall comes after the company wrote in a press release on Feb. 17 that the company is "initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich., one of the company's manufacturing facilities" and "the recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas."

"We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas," said Joe Manning, executive vice president, nutritional products, Abbott. "We're taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals."