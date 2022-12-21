Aaron Paul's Son Officially Has a New Name – and So Does the Actor and His Wife!

Aaron Paul's family name changes are official.

In November, the Breaking Bad alum, 43, filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his baby son. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, the actor's requests have been approved.

Their 8-month-old will now officially have the name Ryden Caspian Paul. While that's the name the star used to introduce the baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Aaron and Lauren had originally named him Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate.

The 43-year-old also ditched his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of his stage name, Paul. His wife Lauren's request to change her name was also approved.

The Westworld alum has embraced fatherhood since welcoming daughter Story Annabelle in 2018 and displayed his emotional bond with Ryden straight after his birth.

"His name is Ryden and I love him," Paul told Jimmy Fallon, before adding that he was "exhausted" by parenting a newborn.

Fallon then showed the audience the first photos of the adorable baby as Paul gushed over his son and added "he's the best."

The actor also shared that his daughter was also "madly in love" with her baby brother.

"[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he added with a laugh. "It's her doll."