Aaron Paul's Son Officially Has a New Name – and So Does the Actor and His Wife!

The Breaking Bad alum filed legal documents last month to officially change his baby son's name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 06:47 PM
Aaron Paul baby
Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Inset: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aaron Paul's family name changes are official.

In November, the Breaking Bad alum, 43, filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his baby son. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, the actor's requests have been approved.

Their 8-month-old will now officially have the name Ryden Caspian Paul. While that's the name the star used to introduce the baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Aaron and Lauren had originally named him Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate.

The 43-year-old also ditched his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of his stage name, Paul. His wife Lauren's request to change her name was also approved.

The Westworld alum has embraced fatherhood since welcoming daughter Story Annabelle in 2018 and displayed his emotional bond with Ryden straight after his birth.

"His name is Ryden and I love him," Paul told Jimmy Fallon, before adding that he was "exhausted" by parenting a newborn.

Fallon then showed the audience the first photos of the adorable baby as Paul gushed over his son and added "he's the best."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Paul Files to Legally Changes His Last Name and the Name of His Son

The actor also shared that his daughter was also "madly in love" with her baby brother.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he added with a laugh. "It's her doll."

Related Articles
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Shot https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcbZ3OvaI5
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 'Disney Magic' with Her Kids in Rare Family Photos
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 'Disney Magic' in Rare Photos with Peter Hermann and Their 3 Kids
Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Night In Cooking and Dancing with Son Camden, 10: 'This Kid Kills Me'
Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Night at Home Cooking and Dancing with Son Camden: 'This Kid Kills Me'
Talan and Danielle Torreiro Pregnant
'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro Shares Family's Emotional Reaction to 'Oops Baby' on the Way
simon cowell, Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell
Simon Cowell Says He Leans on Son Eric, 8, for Feedback on 'AGT' Contestants: 'He's His Own Man'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair Vanity Fair
Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Khloé Kardashian Won't Let True, 4, Sleep Over Her House
Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' to Give Son Matteo 'Structure'
Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev 'Sacrifice' as Working Parents to Give Son 'Structure'
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
Offset Shares Sweet Family Photos as He Reflects on Son Jordan Turning 13: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
True Thompson loses her first tooth
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Has Lost First Tooth in Cute Christmas Video
Morgan Miller Reveals Her and Bode Miller's Son Was Taken to Hospital After a Febrile Seizure please split this: https://www.instagram.com/p/CifqhjyuOR5/
Morgan and Bode Miller's 3-Year-Old Son Taken to Hospital After Suffering Febrile Seizure
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'My Little Baby Shark'
Peloton's Selena Samuela Welcomes First Baby, Son Torin James: 'My Little Baby Shark'
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Aja Volkman children
Aja Volkman Celebrates Holidays with Kids amid Dan Reynolds Split: 'Make Your Own Merry'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 'First Time Exercising in Months' After Welcoming Son Ozzie: 'Already Sore'
tom brady
Tom Brady to Spend First Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce