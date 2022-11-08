Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Share Sweet Photo with Baby Son After Legally Changing His Name

The actor recently filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his 7-month-old son

Published on November 8, 2022 01:29 PM

Aaron Paul is stepping out with his little boy following news that he legally changed his son's name.

On Monday, the actor's wife Lauren shared a sweet selfie of the couple with their son, now named Ryden Caspian, after the couple voted early in the midterm elections.

In the cute photo, Aaron and Lauren smile for the camera while the actor holds their 7-month-old son, whose face is covered by an American flag emoji. The couple, who also share 4-year-old daughter Story Annabelle, and son Ryden proudly wear "I Voted" stickers on their chests.

Lauren and Aaron Paul Voting, Election Day
Lauren Paul/Instagram

The snap comes less than a week after it was revealed that Aaron filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his son.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor ditched his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of Paul.

His wife Lauren is also reportedly making the change so that the family will have one consistent last name.

In addition, their baby son will now officially have the name Ryden Caspian Paul. While that's the name the star used to introduce the baby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, Aaron and Lauren had legally named him Casper Emerson Paul on his birth certificate.

"His name is Ryden and I love him," Aaron told host Jimmy Fallon at the time, before adding that he's "exhausted."

Fallon then showed the audience the first photos of the adorable newborn as Aaron gushed over his baby and added "he's the best."

As for the couple's daughter Story, the Breaking Bad star said the little girl is "madly in love" with her baby brother.

"[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he added with a laugh. "It's her doll."

