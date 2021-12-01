Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby: 'We Love You So Much Already'

Aaron Paul is going to be a dad of two!

The Breaking Bad star, 42, and wife Lauren are expecting their second baby together, Lauren announced on Instagram Wednesday. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle.

Lauren shared the exciting news alongside a photo of Story touching her mom's baby bump. The soon-to-be mom of two looks down at her little girl with a smile as she reveals her stomach under a sweatshirt.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣," Lauren, 34, writes.

Paul has previously discussed his hopes of expanding his family, telling Haute Living last year that he "can't wait to have another baby."

The Westworld actor, who wed Lauren in May 2013, also told the magazine that becoming a parent instantly shaped him in ways he never thought possible.

"Fatherhood has definitely changed me," he said. "Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."

"It's easily the best chapter of my life. … I feel I'm in a good place," he added at the time. "I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I'm just excited to be around, to be alive. I'm just happy to be here. Life is good."

While attending the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in 2019, Paul also described fatherhood as a "wild" ride and the "greatest joy."