Aaron Paul Recalls Moment He Told His Wife He Wanted to Have Kids: She Started 'Sobbing'

Aaron Paul is looking back at the emotional moment he told his wife he wanted to be a dad.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Breaking Bad star, 42, reveals that he shared the news with wife Lauren at a screening of a J.J. Abrams's Star Wars movie after years of maintaining that he didn't want kids.

"The words are coming across the screen at the beginning, and I go, 'Hey, babe. Can I tell you something? I want to have babies,' " Paul recalls. "I go, 'I want to have babies with you. I want to have babies. I want to be a dad. I want you to be a mom,' and she starts sobbing."

Last month, the couple announced their exciting pregnancy news to Instagram alongside a photo of Story touching her mom's baby bump. The soon-to-be mom of two looks down at her little girl with a smile as she reveals her stomach under a sweatshirt.

"We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣," Lauren wrote, while Paul shared on his page, "Love you so much already little one. Can't wait to meet you number 2.❤️👶🏻"

In a 2020 interview with Haute Living, Paul said that becoming a parent instantly shaped him in ways he never thought possible.

"Fatherhood has definitely changed me," he said. "Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."