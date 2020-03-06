Aaron Paul Says Having a Kid 'Is the Closest Thing to Magic,' and He 'Can't Wait' to Have More

Aaron Paul has nothing but wonderful things to say about the two most important ladies in his life: his wife Lauren and their daughter Story Annabelle.

The Westworld star is featured in Haute Living‘s latest cover story, where the actor opens up about the profound impact the pair have had on him.

“[Lauren] completely changed my life, saved my life,” Paul, 40, tells Haute Living of his wife of six years. “She’s such a beacon of kindness and hope and love.”

Their 2-year-old daughter has also had a hand in shaping the man he is today.

“Fatherhood has definitely changed me,” he says. “Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don’t want to miss any of it.”

As the actor begins a new decade of his life, he’s excited about what new adventures are in store for him — including expanding his family.

“I honestly thought, ‘This is going to be the birthday that finally, really gets me,’ but I don’t think it really has,” Paul shares. “People get stressed out when they get older, but you should be happy that you’re still here.”

“It’s easily the best chapter of my life,” he adds. “I think if I maybe was single, didn’t have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I’m in a good place. I can’t wait to have another baby, and I’m so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I’m just excited to be around, to be alive. I’m just happy to be here. Life is good.”

The Breaking Bad star has been open in the past about how eager he is to grow his family.

When asked last year if he and his wife were finished having children, the actor emphatically told Entertainment Tonight, “God, no!”

“My life began once I had a baby girl, my God,” Paul said. “And watching my wife take on a role of a mother, it’s just such a joy.”

“I’m down to just keep on going,” he added.

While attending the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie last year, Paul also described fatherhood as a “wild” ride and the “greatest joy.”

“Becoming a father is the greatest gift that anyone could ever be given,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I had that kind of assumption beforehand, but no one truly knows until it happens.”

He added, “It is just the greatest joy. [Story] and my wife are the greatest joys of my life. Equally, of course.”