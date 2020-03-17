Aaron Paul Says Breakthrough in Potty Training Daughter Story, 2, Was 'Bribing Her with Sugar'

Aaron Paul isn’t above bribery when it comes to potty training.

The Emmy-winning actor, 40, tells PEOPLE that his daughter Story Annabelle, 2, recently conquered using the toilet, ending her diapers phase after a potty-training process that included sweet treats as incentive.

“We did the naked-baby thing for a few days. Peeing everywhere — all over me, all over the rugs,” says Paul. “So cute, my God. I didn’t realize that I would think of all this [but] everything is just so cute. It’s just all so cute, everything.”

Paul, who shares his child with wife Lauren, says that he is “proud” of Story, admitting that “bribing her with sugar” helped make the potty training successful.

“M&M’s and little gummies she’s obsessed with,” the Westworld actor says of the treats he used to get through to his toddler. “The time she takes to eat one M&M is so sweet, she savors it for as long as possible. I go, ‘Wow, we should all do that.’ She makes a little M&M last for like 10 minutes.”

He adds: “Yeah, she’s the best.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Speaking to Haute Living earlier this month, the Breaking Bad alum told the magazine that becoming a parent instantly shaped him in ways he never thought possible.

“Fatherhood has definitely changed me,” he said. “Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don’t want to miss any of it.”

Paul added that he is eager to expand his family and that turning 40 didn’t come with the built-in anxieties he’d been told to expect.

“I honestly thought, ‘This is going to be the birthday that finally, really gets me,’ but I don’t think it really has,” he said. “People get stressed out when they get older, but you should be happy that you’re still here.”

He added: “It’s easily the best chapter of my life. … I feel I’m in a good place. I can’t wait to have another baby, and I’m so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I’m just excited to be around, to be alive. I’m just happy to be here. Life is good.”

RELATED: Aaron Paul, Travis Scott & More Celeb Dads’ Sweetest (and Funniest!) Delivery Room Stories

RELATED: Aaron Paul Shows off His Rustic Family Cabin in Idaho: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Two years ago, Paul raved about Lauren — whom he tied the knot with in May 2013 — and their newborn baby at the time, calling them his “world.”

“These two ladies in this photograph are my world and…a constant reminder how lucky I am to be alive,” he captioned a sweet photo of them in the March 2018 Instagram post. Paul added that “each breath” his daughter takes “makes me weak.”

“The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt,” he continued in the caption.

Westworld season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.