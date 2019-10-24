Aaron Paul On Dressing His Baby Up in Breaking Bad Costume for Comic-Con and How He Got the Outfit

Aaron Paul just revealed the Story behind his daughter’s Comic-Con appearance last year!

Speaking with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, Paul, 40, explained that dressing his then-5-month-old daughter Story Annabell in a Breaking Bad-inspired outfit was a decision made years in advance.

“I actually got that outfit the last time I was at Comic-Con five years previous to this,” Paul explained after Seacrest, 44, asked him about her adorable mini hazmat outfit.

Paul revealed that the outfit had been on a fake baby Holly (Walter White’s daughter on the show), but he decided to take it home. “I was like, ‘I’m going to keep this and put it on my baby one day,'” he said.

“Aaron, is that sending the wrong message?” Seacrest jokingly asked the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie star.

“Maybe, yeah,” Paul responded to laughter from the audience — but Seacrest’s co-host Ripa, 49, heartily disagreed. “No! Can’t we have any fun anymore?” she joked.

At Breaking Bad‘s 10-year reunion panel at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Paul brought Story onstage with him, and she wowed the crowd by sporting a tiny yellow hazmat suit and mask as a mini version of her dad’s character, Jesse Pinkman.

Story is now 20 months old, and Paul is ready to give her some siblings.

“God, no!” the Westworld actor responded when asked by Entertainment Tonight earlier this month if he and wife Lauren, whom he tied the knot with in 2013, are done having kids.

“You talk to my wife about that,” he said. “I’m down to just keep on going.”

“My life began once I had a baby girl, my God,” Paul raved. “And watching my wife take on a role of a mother, it’s just such a joy.”

But despite Story’s impressive Breaking Bad dress-up, Paul said that he won’t be introducing his daughter to the Emmy-winning drama any time soon.

“I don’t think it’s something that I should start playing her on her sixth birthday or anything. … Maybe when she is 12, 13,” he said in the ET interview.

Paul and Lauren recently enjoyed a date night at the premiere of El Camino earlier this month, where the actor said that fatherhood has been “wild.”

“Becoming a father is the greatest gift that anyone could ever be given,” he gushed. “I had that kind of assumption beforehand, but no one truly knows until it happens. It is just the greatest joy. [Story] and my wife are the greatest joys of my life. Equally, of course.”