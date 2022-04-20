Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Story, recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy

Aaron Paul Announces Birth of Baby Boy, Reveals 'Best Friend' Bryan Cranston Is the Godfather

Aaron Paul is officially a dad of two!

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the actor, 42, announced that he and wife Lauren recently welcomed their second baby together, a son named Rydin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"His name is Rydin and I love him," Paul tells host Jimmy Fallon, before adding that he's "exhausted."

Fallon then showed the audience the first photos of the adorable newborn as Paul gushes over his baby and adds "he's the best."

As for the couple's 4-year-old daughter Story Annabelle, the Breaking Bad star says the little girl is "madly in love" with her baby brother.

"[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," he adds with a laugh. "It's her doll."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron Paul baby Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Inset: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Paul also revealed that his Breaking Bad costar Bryan Cranston, 66, has not only met the infant but also has a special relationship with baby Rydin.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul shares, before teasing that Cranston initially turned down the offer.

"No, he's very excited, very honored," Paul continues. "I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

Actor Aaron Paul and actor Bryan Cranston arrive at Tao Beach Dayclub opening at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Paul and his wife first announced their exciting pregnancy news to Instagram in December alongside a photo of Story touching her mom's baby bump. In the sweet snap, Lauren looks down at her little girl with a smile as she reveals her bump under a sweatshirt.