Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor-Wood Welcome Daughter Romy Hero

Kick-Ass star Aaron Johnson and fiancée Sam Taylor-Wood are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.

Romy Hero was born at home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in London, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Both mother and daughter are well,” a statement reads.

The couple, who met in 2009 on the set of the artist’s directorial debut, Nowhere Boy, are already parents to daughter Wylda Rae, 18 months.

In 2010, Johnson, 21, told PEOPLE that Taylor-Wood, 44, is “lovely and a fantastic mother.”

The artist is also mom to Jessie, 5, and Angelica, 14, her daughters with ex-husband Jay Jopling.