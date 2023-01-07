Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Says Trustee Denies Daughter's 'Passions' By Rejecting $10K Dance Funds

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée maintains that she's just tried to give her daughter a good life as her use of Avielle's trust funds comes into question.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez has maintained that she's done what's in her daughter's best interest with any funds distributed from the late NFL player's trust for her.

"Since Aaron's death, my sole focus has been on raising and providing as stable a life for my children as possible," the mom of two claimed in an e-mail to the Boston Globe. "All monies I have spent have been with this singular focus in mind, and this will continue to be my focus going forward."

Part of that has been supporting 10-year-old Avielle as she pursues her love of competitive dance, for which Jenkins-Hernandez requested a $10,000 reimbursement from the trust. However, trustee David Schwartz argues those fees should have been covered in other funds Jenkins-Hernandez receives from the late NFL player's estate.

Later, Schwartz's legal team writes that Jenkins-Hernandez's "Accountings do not demonstrate how such spending has all been for Avielle's benefit or why she has not been able to preserve from that large sum the much lower cost of this dance school tuition."

The filing goes on to argue that there's no legal basis for the court order to pay the tuition with which to grant Jenkins-Hernandez the relief, claiming she has "provided no facts on which such relief could be granted."

"There is every reason to question whether and how the Conservator is applying the significant resources that should be available to pay for Avielle's daily needs, including dance lessons, especially since all of her basic housing security and educational expenses are paid from the Trust."

The two parties first came to a point of contention in September after Jenkins-Hernandez asked for $10,000 from the trust to cover the cost of Avielle's competitive dance lessons. The request was denied by Schwartz, who cited approximately $150,000 in funds issued to Jenkins-Hernandez each year to cover Avielle's daily expenses, and then asked that she be removed as the child's conservator.

The mom of two — who welcomed another little girl in 2018 — has also requested that Schwartz be removed and replaced as the trustee, accusing the attorney of keeping Avielle from her hobby.

Hernandez and Jenkins-Hernandez were high school sweethearts who had been together for several years before his legal troubles began. The former tight end for the New England Patriots was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkins-Hernandez's sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged in connection with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

He was convicted of Lloyd's murder and sentenced to life in prison; he was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 but days later was found dead by suicide in his prison cell. He was 27.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.