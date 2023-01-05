Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Accused of Mishandling Daughter's Trust After $10,000 Dance Class Expense

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée is facing questions about how she's using the late NFL player's trust fund money, intended for the couple's 10-year-old daughter.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez's legal team submitted an invoice for reimbursement from the trust fund to a court-appointed trustee, claiming the expenses are related to daughter Avielle. The trustee, attorney David Schwartz, replied to the motion, objecting to the request.

"Large amounts of money are spent under each category of the Accountings, with little clear identification of how these disbursements benefit Avielle," the documents obtained by PEOPLE explain.

"The Trustee understands that providing for Avielle includes expenses related to her household, but the expenditures from her late father's NFL pension and Social Security benefits merit investigation for their reasonableness, if not correctness," the filing asserts.

The filing goes on to cite examples of the expenses in question, including $17,000 in clothing, $10,000 in both entertainment expenses and online shopping, thousands in "self-care" costs, and $12,000 spent at HomeGoods.

The two parties first came to a point of contention in September after Jenkins-Hernandez asked for $10,000 from the trust to cover the cost of Avielle's competitive dance lessons. The request was denied by Schwartz, who cited approximately $150,000 in funds issued to Jenkins-Hernandez each year to cover Avielle's daily expenses, and then asked that she be removed as the child's conservator.

The mom of two — who welcomed another little girl in 2018 — has also requested that Schwartz be removed and replaced as the trustee, accusing the attorney of keeping Avielle from her hobby.

"There is every reason to question whether and how the Conservator is applying the significant resources that should be available to pay for Avielle's daily needs, including dance lessons, especially since all of her basic housing security and educational expenses are paid from the Trust," Schwartz's legal team asserts.

Hernandez and Jenkins-Hernandez were together for several years before his legal troubles. Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkins-Hernandez's sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged in connection with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

He was convicted of Lloyd's murder and sentenced to life in prison; he was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 but days later was found dead by suicide in his prison cell. He was 27.

