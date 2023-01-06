Aaron Hernandez's Trust Says Fiancée's $12K HomeGoods Charge Not to Daughter Avielle's 'Benefit'

Aaron Hernandez's fiancée's expenses "merit investigation for reasonableness," his trustee's legal team alleges.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the legal team representing attorney David Schwartz, who is in charge of the trust for Avielle Jenkins Hernandez — daughter of the late NFL player and Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez — claims that some of the expenses Shayanna has asked for reimbursement on stretch beyond the scope of what the trust is responsible for covering.

Noting that it's estimated Shayanna was disbursed upwards of $800,000 from the fund since she was named conservator, Schwartz's legal team writes, "The Trustee understands that providing for Avielle includes expenses related to her household, but the expenditures from her late father's NFL pension and Social Security benefits merit investigation for their reasonableness, if not correctness."

One such charge that has been pointed to since the court documents became public earlier this week is a $12,000 charge for HomeGoods — a store that sells home furnishings and decor, a category that doesn't directly relate to the 10-year-old.

"Large amounts of money are spent under each category of the Accountings, with little clear identification of how these disbursements benefit Avielle," the filing proclaims, also citing a $3,000 charge for BayPath University.

In the filing's notations, the attorney notes, "Avielle is not in college. The entire education category deserves investigation since the Trust pays Avielle's parochial school tuition, and many of those entries do not appear to be for Avielle."

The two parties first came to a point of contention in September after Jenkins-Hernandez asked for $10,000 from the trust to cover the cost of Avielle's competitive dance lessons. The request was denied by Schwartz, who cited approximately $150,000 in funds issued to Jenkins-Hernandez each year to cover Avielle's daily expenses, and then asked that she be removed as the child's conservator.

The mom of two — who welcomed another little girl in 2018 — has also requested that Schwartz be removed and replaced as the trustee, accusing the attorney of keeping Avielle from her hobby, which he objects to in the filing.

"Clearly, as a fiduciary for Avielle, the Trustee has a fiduciary duty of care to inquire into how approximately $832,041 in receipts have been applied by the Conservator to support Avielle before exercising his discretion to make distributions that fall within ordinary expenses that the father's pension and social security benefits should easily cover," the filing states.

"In that regard, the mother has no basis to either seek a court order to compel a payment or a decree to remove the Trustee."

Hernandez and Jenkins-Hernandez were together for several years before his legal troubles. Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a man dating Jenkins-Hernandez's sister. As he awaited trial, he was charged in connection with the fatal drive-by shootings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.

He was convicted of Lloyd's murder and sentenced to life in prison; he was acquitted of the double homicide in April 2017 but days later was found dead by suicide in his prison cell. He was 27.

