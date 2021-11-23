Aaron Carter Welcomes First Baby After Fiancée Melanie Martin Undergoes Emergency C-Section

Aaron Carter revealed that he and Melanie Martin were engaged in June 2020

Aaron Carter is officially a dad.

The "I Want Candy" singer, 33, welcomed his first child, a son named Prince, with fiancée Melanie Martin, Carter announced Monday.

Prince arrived after Martin underwent an emergency C-Section following 13 hours of labor.

Sharing a photo of himself cutting his baby's umbilical cord, the musician praised his fiancée for bringing their son into the world.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," Carter wrote.

During his partner's 13 hours of labor, Carter shared videos from the birthing suite, keeping his fans updated with the baby's progress.

The happy news comes more than a year after the couple announced in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage two months after sharing that April that they were expecting their first baby.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said in the livestream. "We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

This past April, Martin shared a photo of a sonogram to her Instagram page, seemingly announcing that she was expecting.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively in April 2020, Carter expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

"This is what we both want," the musician said of his future with Martin. "We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Carter made the pair's relationship Instagram official in January 2020. At the time, he shared a photo of them together, which has since been deleted, with the caption: "She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining 🦁."

In June of that year, the singer revealed on his Instagram that he and Martin were engaged, sharing a photo of an engagement ring on her left hand.