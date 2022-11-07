All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince

In addition to his musical legacy, Aaron Carter leaves behind his son Prince.

The musician, best known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, was found dead on Nov. 5 at his house in Lancaster, Calif., PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron and Another Earthquake!. In recent years, Carter pivoted to rap and released his fifth studio album LØVË in 2018, 16 years after his previous album.

Amid his complicated ups and downs in the spotlight, including facing legal troubles, as well as struggles with addiction and mental health over the years, Carter recently became a father when his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed a baby boy named Prince in November 2021.

The singer previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018. "I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

Learn more about Carter's son and what he said about fatherhood ahead.

He was delivered via an emergency cesarean section

Aaron Carter/Instagram

Prince was born on Nov. 22, 2021, as Carter's then-fiancée Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," Carter wrote on Instagram at the time.

Prior to welcoming Prince in 2021, Carter and Martin had announced a pregnancy in April 2020 (and a subsequent miscarriage in June 2020). At the time of the initial announcement, Carter expressed his excitement about becoming a father to PEOPLE.

"This is what we both want," the musician said of his future with Martin. "We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

He is a rainbow baby

Melanie Martin/Instagram

Prince's birthday in November 2021 came more than a year after the couple announced in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that Martin had suffered a miscarriage, two months after sharing that April that they were expecting their first baby.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said in the livestream. "We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

He's named after Michael Jackson

The full name of Carter's son is Prince Lyric Carter, which the singer revealed to TMZ is a tribute to Michael Jackson, who was known as the Prince of Pop. The two first met when Carter was 14 and developed a close friendship after Carter performed "I Want Candy" at Jackson's anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Following the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary about Jackson, Carter defended his friendship with the singer on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Aaron and Melanie vowed to make Prince their "priority" after their split

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin. Melanie Martin/instagram

A week after the birth of Prince, Carter announced his split from Martin, citing "personal reason[s]."

Despite their public split, the singer vowed to make his son their priority. "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," Carter wrote at the time. "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time ... please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken."

The on-and-off couple got back together in December 2021, before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear.

In September 2022, Carter told The Sun that he was voluntarily attending an outpatient rehab program to stabilize his relationship with Martin and get back custody of their son, reporting that Martin's mother was granted temporary custody of their son due to domestic violence and drug use concerns.

A month before his death, Carter also listed his house in Lancaster, California to start a "new chapter." At the time, he explained on Twitter, "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."