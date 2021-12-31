Aaron Carter Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Newborn Son Prince: 'Skin to Skin Before Bedtime'

Aaron Carter is enjoying his bed time routine with his baby boy.

The "I Want Candy" musician, 34, posted a photo on Instagram cuddled in bed with his 5-week old son Prince, whom he shares with fiancée Melanie Martin.

"Time for sleepy 😴 Skin to Skin before bedtime #princelyriccarter #aaroncarter #familytime #newdad@missmelaniemartin xoxoxo 😘," he captioned the photo, taken by Martin.

Martin also shared a photo on her Instagram of Carter sleeping as their son gazed at the camera beside him. "🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 my loves," she captioned the post.

Aaron Carter and baby Credit: Aaron Carter/Instagram

Carter and Martin welcomed Prince last month, announcing his birth on Nov. 22.

Prince arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor, according to Carter's social media account of the delivery.

The couple recently reconciled after briefly splitting days following their son's birth, when Carter revealed he felt "deceived" by her being in contact with his estranged siblings. But earlier this month, the singer posted a video to his Instagram with loving words for Martin.

"Our baby boy prince Lyric Carter Loves Christmas oldies just like his daddy," Carter wrote.

"@missmelaniemartin I love you for giving me the greatest gift," he continued. "You are an amazing woman l, my everything I am so grateful for you my darling.

Aaron Carter and baby Credit: Melanie Martin/Instagram

He then added the hashtags #fatherhood and #NewParents, before referring to their recent troubles directly: "thank you to everyone who has been supportive. Relationships aren't easy but we love, cherish and adore our son. #GodBless Xo"

The reconciliation came after Martin publicly apologized on her Instagram Story.

That statement read, in part: "I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that."