Aaron Carter updated fans on his split from fiancée Melanie Martin, which he announced days after the birth of their son, Prince

Aaron Carter Says He and Ex Melanie Martin 'Will Continue' to Make Son Their 'Priority' After Split

Aaron Carter says his newborn son will remain the priority following his breakup from ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Carter, 33, shared a Twitter message thanking fans for their support on Tuesday, shortly after announcing his split from Martin.

"Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown," the "I Want Candy" singer wrote. "We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time ... please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken."

He later followed that up with another tweet, writing, "When you hit rough waters, you set sail."

Earlier in the day, Carter announced his split from Martin on Twitter, after nearly two years together — and one week after the birth of their son, Prince.

"Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote.

Carter alluded to "a very big lie" that took place between Martin and Carter's estranged twin sister, Angel, but did not offer specifics, only noting that he believed Martin had "been lying to me the whole time." (Martin declined to comment to PEOPLE.)

The singer also made references to his other siblings, including Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, for "ruining" his life and family.

"I can't even shed a tear. I'm in utter shock," he wrote in additional tweets. "I don't have a family now. I was deceived and lied too [sic]. I can't believe she betrayed [me] this way. I gave her the world. There's more to the story then [sic] meets the eye. My Heart hurts broken heart."

The House of Carters alum went on to say that Martin had told him she would be moving to Las Vegas with their son and a friend, and that he considered himself to be a "single dad."