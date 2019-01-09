Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Angel Conrad Welcomes Daughter: 'Still Can't Believe She's Mine'

Uncles Nick and Aaron Carter, reporting for duty.

Aaron’s twin and Nick’s younger sister, Angel Conrad, 31, gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Harper Noelle, last Friday at 4:28 a.m. local time. The new mom shared the news with a sweet post on her Instagram account, which included a close-up of her little one’s face, and some photos of herself and her husband, Corey Conrad, holding their baby girl.

“We are so in love!” Angel wrote on Instagram.

Harper Noelle Conrad Angel Conrad/Instagram

Corey Conrad and Harper Noelle Conrad Angel Conrad/Instagram

Angel posted a follow-up photo yesterday, two days after she initially shared the news with her followers, to celebrate taking Harper home. In it, her baby girl is lying on a blanket with a drawing of Los Angeles.

Harper Noelle Conrad Angel Conrad/Instagram

“Our beautiful baby girl! Still can’t believe she’s mine. Welcome home, baby!” Angel captioned the photo with the growing-heart emoji.

The new dad also posted a few sweet photos on his own Instagram, writing, “My world has changed forever! … I’m the luckiest man in the world to have two healthy, beautiful girls!”

He later Instagrammed a picture of the family dogs lying next to a sleeping Harper to show his followers that the “pups are in love with their new roommate!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Corey and Angel got married almost five years ago, and they announced their pregnancy in June 2018.

Harper joins 2-year-old Odin Reign, Nick’s son with his wife Lauren, as the next generation of the famous family. Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at age 25, also had a daughter, now 7-year-old Alyssa.

The Backstreet Boys alum, 38, shared with PEOPLE for an issue published in November about how becoming a father changed his life.

“I’m proud of the person that I am,” Nick said. “I’m proud of the person I’ve become. Proud of the things that got me to this point. I don’t regret anything in my life. I think things are there to teach you and give you layers and make you the person who you are.”

He continued, “I’ve always had a love for family. And then obviously, things kind of happened for me in my life. And now that I have Odin, words can’t explain how happy I am right now and how much more invigorated I am. I realize how blessed I am to have him, my wife, to have my group.”