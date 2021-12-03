Aaron Carter Posts a Sweet Selfie with Newborn Son Prince: 'Daddy's Boy'

Aaron Carter posted a picture with his baby boy to Instagram on Thursday, shortly after splitting up with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter is continuing to share pictures of his life as a newly single dad just days after welcoming his baby boy Prince and breaking up with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

The "I Want Candy" singer, who turns 34 next week, posted a sweet selfie to his Instagram on Thursday showing him reclining with his newborn son.

"Daddy's boy," Carter wrote in the caption.

The image of the rapper and his son was decorated with glittery blue hearts.

Carter and former fiancée Martin welcomed Prince last month, announcing his birth on Nov. 22nd.

Prince arrived after Martin underwent an emergency cesarean section following 13 hours of labor, according to Carter's social media account of the delivery.

Just a week later, Carter announced his split from Martin on Twitter after nearly two years together.

"Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote.

Carter alluded to "a very big lie" that took place between Martin and Carter's estranged twin sister Angel, but did not offer specifics, only noting that he believed Martin had "been lying to me the whole time."

Martin declined to comment to PEOPLE.

"I can't even shed a tear. I'm in utter shock," he wrote in additional tweets. "I don't have a family now. I was deceived and lied too [sic]. I can't believe she betrayed [me] this way. I gave her the world. There's more to the story then [sic] meets the eye. My Heart hurts broken heart."

The House of Carters alum went on to say that Martin had told him she would be moving to Las Vegas with their son and a friend, and that he now considered himself a "single dad."

"Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen," he wrote.