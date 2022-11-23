Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Shares Photos of Late Singer with Son Prince for His First Birthday

Melanie Martin celebrated son Prince's first birthday just weeks after the death of his father, Aaron Carter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 23, 2022 03:26 PM
aaron carter, melanie martin
Photo: melanie martin/instagram

Melanie Martin is honoring her son on his first birthday.

On Tuesday, the fiancée of late singer Aaron Carter shared a clip of family photos featuring the couple and their baby boy both after his birth and in the months that followed.

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," she wrote. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."

Martin also shared video of a billboard in New York City's Times Square, which showed a photo of Carter with a photo of Prince fit within it and wishes for his first birthday.

Sharing her gratitude for those who made it possible, Martin wrote, "Happy Birthday Prince ! Words can't explain how I feel rn thank you for all the love and support."

"I ask everyone to keep a positive attitude take a moment light a candle 🕯️ and play your favorite song by Aaron Carter! We all appreciate you so much!"

Martin and Carter announced their engagement in June 2020, but the status of their relationship at the time of his death was unclear.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said after news broke of the singer's death. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

On Nov. 5, Carter, 34, was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Carter previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," Carter said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

