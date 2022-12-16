Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Granted Full Custody of Their 13-Month-Old Son Prince

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed son Prince Lyric in November 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 04:15 PM
Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter with their baby
Photo: Aaron Carter/Instagram

Custody of Aaron Carter's little boy has been decided.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the late singer's fiancée, Melanie Martin, was granted custody of their 13-month-old son, Prince Lyric. The baby boy had been under the care of Martin's mother since September.

In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away."

"I know Aaron would have been ecstatic," Martin continues. "This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aaron Carter - Prince
Melanie Martin/Instagram

A month before his death, Carter listed his house in Lancaster, California, to start a "new chapter." At the time, he explained on Twitter, "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."

On Nov. 5, Carter, 34, was found dead at his house. Martin and Carter had announced their engagement in June 2020, but the status of their relationship at the time of his death was unclear.

Last month, Martin shared a clip of family photos featuring the couple and their baby boy both after his birth and in the months that followed.

Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," she wrote. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."

The singer previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018. "I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

Related Articles
aaron carter, melanie martin
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Shares Photos of Late Singer with Son Prince for His First Birthday
aaron carter
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Aaron Carter poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project)
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
Aaron Carter Life in Pictures - Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin visit 'The Kings Of Hustler Male Revue'
Aaron Carter's Life in Photos
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin
Aaron Carter's On-and-Off Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Tearful Reaction to Singer's Sudden Death
Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Who Is Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée? All About Melanie Martin
tWitch and his kids
Everything Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said About Parenting His 3 Kids: 'My Favorite Earthly Assignment'
David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Hudson's Son: Everything She's Said About Parenting
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 16: Singer Aaron Carter attends "The Night Time Show" Holiday Special benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Kramer Glickman at Hollywood Improv on December 16, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter, 'LØVË' Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer
'90 Day Fiance' 's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'
Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death
Maralee Nichols
Maralee Nichols Celebrates as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns One: 'I Needed You'
aaron-carter
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'