Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Granted Full Custody of Their 13-Month-Old Son Prince

Custody of Aaron Carter's little boy has been decided.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the late singer's fiancée, Melanie Martin, was granted custody of their 13-month-old son, Prince Lyric. The baby boy had been under the care of Martin's mother since September.

In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away."

"I know Aaron would have been ecstatic," Martin continues. "This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Melanie Martin/Instagram

A month before his death, Carter listed his house in Lancaster, California, to start a "new chapter." At the time, he explained on Twitter, "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."

On Nov. 5, Carter, 34, was found dead at his house. Martin and Carter had announced their engagement in June 2020, but the status of their relationship at the time of his death was unclear.

Last month, Martin shared a clip of family photos featuring the couple and their baby boy both after his birth and in the months that followed.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑," she wrote. "Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶🎤❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔."

The singer previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018. "I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."