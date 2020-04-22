Aaron Carter Says He's Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend Melanie Martin

Image zoom Melanie Martin/instagram

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Aaron Carter announced that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Melanie Martin.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” Carter, 32, told fans after showing what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

“This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Carter says he could not be more thrilled for this next chapter.

“This is what we both want,” the musician says of his future with Martin. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

Image zoom Aaron Carter Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/ Getty Images

Carter made his relationship with Martin Instagram official in January, sharing a photo of them together on the social media platform with the caption: “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining 🦁.”

In February, Carter opened up about their blossoming romance in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Were [sic] still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That’s what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life.”

“I’ve never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you’ve shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it,” he continued. “You all can talk all the s— you want and call me names and slander me. But we all know what it is. I just want to move forward in the best way possible.”

Carter went on to share that Martin had moved in with him, telling his followers, “Melanie and I have the same goals in life. I’m just showing her a different side of love that I myself am not accustomed too. So that’s why I made it a point to do things differently. Obviously my sweetheart and I have different lifestyles. She moved in with me and has been communicating at least 12 hours a week to be home.”

He added, “She’s a blessing her love is worth it. And that’s what means the most to me.”

Two months after becoming official, Carter debuted a new face tattoo of Martin’s name over his eye.

Image zoom Aaron Carter Melanie Martin/Instagram

According to TMZ, Martin was arrested in March over a domestic dispute with Carter.

Carter addressed the alleged incident on Twitter, saying, “You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

According to the outlet, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was called to Carter’s home at 11 p.m on March 29 for a domestic violence call. Martin was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.

Carter tells PEOPLE the charges against Martin have been dropped and confirms the two are back together.

“We just realized that we love each other,” he says.

While Carter acknowledges that he has been at the center of family turmoil for years (brother Nick Carter was granted a restraining order against Aaron in September, after claiming the singer threatened to kill his “pregnant wife and unborn child”), he admits he’s focusing on what’s ahead.

“Family is most important to me,” he tells PEOPLE.

In September, the 32-year-old singer opened up about his mental health struggles in an episode of The Doctors — and listed off the numerous diagnoses and his prescribed medications he takes on a daily basis.

Image zoom Aaron Carter The Doctors/Youtube

“The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” Carter began. “I’m prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone, omeprazole.”

Carter previously told PEOPLE that he couldn’t wait to have “lots of kids” in the near future. “I’m going to be a good father. I know it,” he said in 2018. “I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It’s going to be good.”

The brother of Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter added, “I want to have girls. Maybe it’s because of all my sisters and being a mama’s boy.”