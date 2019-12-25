A Very Ciara Christmas! Singer and Russell Wilson Celebrate with Kids in Matching Festive PJs

Merry Christmas from Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The singer, 34, shared a festive holiday photo on Wednesday of the family wearing matching red pajamas and Santa hats.

“Merry #Christmas from our family to yours ❤️🎅🌲,” Ciara wrote in her caption for the sweet snap, in which she and her NFL quarterback husband, 31, squeezed their kids 5½-year-old son Future Zahir, who the mother of two shares with rapper Future, and daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, in between them as they all sat in front of their Christmas tree.

The “Level Up” singer later declared the holiday season her “favorite time of the year,” sharing in another Instagram post a video of the family singing and dancing along to Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Wilson shared the same posts on his own Instagram page as well.

The video starts with Ciara and both kids dancing in front of the tree, before the Seahawks player joins in just in time for the chorus, using a remote control as a microphone.

Ciara, who hosted the American Music Awards last month, previously shared with PEOPLE her secret to buying the perfect presents for her children during the holidays.

“It takes strategic planning, that’s what I like to say,” the “1, 2, Step” singer said earlier this month. “It’s strategic planning at its best because it’s really about what they want. Not so much about getting tons of things, but just being really strategic and having a clear list and thinking about what they really love.”

“Our son Future has had so many holidays so we’ve kinda mastered the art of giving gifts because when you have one child, at first you’re stacking up the gifts like crazy,” she added. “Then you start to realize, ‘Okay there’s a strategy to this thing.’ You don’t have to go crazy on the gifts, but be really specific about what they want.”

The Grammy-winning artist said that instead of the volume of gifts, it’s about getting her kids a few presents that they’ll really love. While she said that both Future and Sienna love fashion, her youngest is also “getting into dolls.”

As the family gears up for the new year, Ciara said that she’s most looking forward to watching her loved ones reach new heights in 2020.

“What I’m looking forward to the most in 2020 is watching my kids reach more milestones and of course, having more and more fun with my husband too,” she said.

Ciara will be welcoming in the new decade as the West Coast host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.