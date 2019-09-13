It's a Girl! A Thousand Horses' Michael Hobby Welcomes Daughter Sunny Grayson: '#LivinMyBestLife'

Image zoom Michael Hobby, wife Caroline and newborn daughter Sunny Keatyn Swift Wright

Michael Hobby is a dad!

The A Thousand Horses lead singer and his wife Caroline welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, Sept. 10, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Sunny Grayson Hobby was born at 1:01 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20.5 inches.

“Caroline and I are thrilled to have our first child and thank the Lord for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy. #livinmybestlife,” Hobby tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Michael Hobby (L) and wife Caroline Chelsea Rochelle

Image zoom A Thousand Horses Michael Loccisano/Getty

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the pregnancy in April, but Hobby — who will soon release new music with A Thousand Horses — and Caroline first found out they were expecting during the holiday season last year.

“We were actually at Caroline’s sister’s house in Austin over Christmas,” the country singer said. “We’ve been trying for a while so it wasn’t a surprise but Caroline just had that sixth sense of ‘I think I’m pregnant.’ She came out of the bathroom, we were all in the kitchen, and she announced it.”

“It was quite the Christmas present,” Caroline added. “I personally am so excited it’s a girl … Michael is going to be pure mush, which I cannot wait to see. I’m really looking forward to seeing him just melt when she’s born.”

“I feel pretty much everything; I’m really excited,” Hobby said. “I was the youngest of four boys and we always had boys in our family so to have a little girl is going to be a big change for me. I’m excited. I had friends who have little girls text me and said I’m pretty much toast, it’s all over. We’re thrilled.”

The "Smoke" artist also opened up about how having a baby on the way has impacted his music. “It’s different emotions and definitely inspiring. It’s been awesome to feel and for the first time and this being our first child, it’s pretty emotional in a great way,” said Hobby of his new muse.

“Michael plays her a bunch of songs with the guitar and sings to her. And he accidentally wrote her a whole song. … The baby has sparked a lot of creativity in Michael,” Caroline added.

On Sept. 1, Caroline shared a series of videos showing her trying to encourage her daughter to make her appearance by exercising, walking 4 miles and climbing a set of stairs 10 times.

“This may be the most exercise I’ve done my entire pregnancy 🤷🏼‍♀️?” she wrote, sharing that her due date was Sept. 4. “I’m also eating spicy food, drinking raspberry tea, taking evening primrose oil, having sexy time, bouncing on a yoga ball … I mean, at some point she’s just going to have to make up her mind to make her grand entrance!”