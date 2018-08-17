A Great Big World's Ian Axel Says New Song 'You' Was Inspired by His Son Bowie

A Great Big World‘s new song is also a heartfelt father-son ballad.

Ian Axel, one half of the musical duo with Chad King, tells PEOPLE that he was inspired to write their latest single “You” after he became a father for the first time in May 2017.

“We started writing ‘You’ when my wife was pregnant with my son, Bowie. I couldn’t stop thinking about him. That there was this person who I hadn’t met yet who would soon become my whole world. Honestly, I was terrified,” he recalls.

“But I was also the most excited I’d ever been in my whole life. When he was born, I couldn’t believe I had lived without him up until this point. It was a huge moment of relief, like ‘Ah, you’re here. I’ve been waiting for you forever!’ ” Axel says of welcoming his first child with wife Lina, whom he married in 2016.

“You hear stories about how profound having a child is. But nothing could have prepared me for how miraculous it truly is. When my wife Lina first heard [the song], she cried. I cried. And I’m crying right now just thinking about it!” the father of one adds.

With acoustics reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” A Great Big World’s song tells of how Axel’s life has changed all for the better with the arrival of his son. But he shares that fans can interpret “You” to be about anyone significant in their lives.

“This song is for all the people out there who come into your life and change it forever,” Axel says.

In an exclusive video for PEOPLE, Axel shares home footage showcasing some favorite moments with his now-14-month-old son.

From the moment Bowie was born in the hospital to the bonding time with his parents, many adorable clips document his growth and cute smile.

“You” is available on Spotify now.