Image zoom Tiffany Franco and daughter Carley William Udy

It’s a 90 Day Fiancé baby!

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fame, have welcomed a daughter named Carley Rose Smith, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born on Wednesday, July 3, the couple’s newborn baby girl arrived at 7:35 a.m., measuring 19 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” says Franco, 27, who’s also mom to 9-year-old son Daniel. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!”

“We struggled every day trying to find a name we were in love with. From early on until three months before her arrival, her name was almost Camila! But then I would talk to my belly and it didn’t feel right,” she adds.

“One day I called Ronald and told him I found a name I fell in love with and it made my heart so warm. He agreed he loved it. It just came to me out of nowhere, but it felt so right.”

Image zoom Carley Rose Smith William Udy

Image zoom Tiffany Franco with son Daniel (L) and daughter Carley, plus sister Emily William Udy

The new parents share exclusive images of baby Carley with PEOPLE, which feature Franco, her son Daniel and Franco’s little sister Emily, who’s 4.

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Franco says. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

“And Ronald’s mom Ria, who was able to be on a video call as well, to see the birth of her first grandchild,” she explains. “I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect.”

Image zoom Tiffany Franco and daughter Carley FaceTime with Ronald Smith and his mother, Ria Courtesy of Tiffany Franco

The explosive new spin-off series, which premiered June 3, follows six Americans who are uprooting their lives and moving abroad to live with their significant others. Facing extreme culture shock, angry families, shocked friends and more, the couples have plenty to overcome before they can even think of tying the knot.

While on a trip to South Africa with a friend, Franco — who is from Frederick, Maryland — met and fell in love with Smith, 29, who quickly proposed. Franco said yes, but Smith neglected to tell her about his gambling addiction and criminal record.

Since Smith came clean and entered a rehab program, Franco needs to decide if she will uproot Daniel to move across the world for him, in spite of her hunch that she still doesn’t know everything about his dark past.

“As part of our ever-growing, ever-popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise, this new series ups the ante with all the drama, emotions and fish-out-of-water feelings our passionate 90 Day fans crave,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.

“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is an exciting moment for TLC; strengthening and expanding the franchise that has captured the fascination of viewers across America into its second night of premieres each week and in a whole new way!” Lee added.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on TLC.