90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Ari and Bini Find Out Why Son Avi, 9 Months, Needs Surgery

In an exclusive sneak peek, Ari and Bini take their 9-month-old son Avi to the pediatrician after noticing a "bulge in his groin area" that became visible whenever he would cry or get angry.

"As a new mom, anytime we bring Avi to the doctor I'm always worried that they're going to give us some bad news," Ari says in a confessional. "I'm just hoping they're going to reassure me that everything is fine and I'm just having a first-time mom overreaction."

The parents, both 31, seek help from Dr. Nebiyat Tesfaye, who examines baby Avi in his office and is able to provide a diagnosis.

"I think that he has a hernia, so what he needs is a surgical intervention which he will need as soon as possible," says Dr. Tesfaye.

Ari then brings up concerns with her son having surgery, noting that she thinks the operation seems "very extreme."

"It's shocking, but it's common in pediatrics age and lots of babies go through this surgery," the doctor assures Ari.

The mom of one says she is nervous about the idea of her young son having anesthesia and asks the doctor if they can push back the surgery.

"This should be done as soon as possible because that hernia you are seeing is the intestine," he explains, adding that further problems could arise if they delay the surgery.

Ari and Bini are a returning couple from season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This season, they are living in Ethiopia together with their son, Avi.