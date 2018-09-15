90 Day Fiancé Stars Mike and Aziza Eloshway Announce They're Expecting First Baby

There is a baby boom among the 90 Day Fiancé alum.

Mike and Aziza Eloshway from the first season of the TLC show are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met online, shared the news on social media Thursday.

Mike posted an adorable photo of the pair on his Twitter account, while wife Aziza chose to announce the news through a series of three photos on Instagram.

In the first image of Aziza’s post, she shared a sweet image of the couple with their arms around each other and captioned it: “Mom&Dad❤️2019👨‍👩‍👧”

Aziza — who lovingly placed her hand on Mike’s chest — showed off her bump in a form-fitting lacy turquoise dress.

Parents-to-be Aziza and Mike join fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola and Russ Mayfield, who announced earlier this year that they were also expecting their first child together. Paola and Russ also announced their happy baby news on social media, with a photo of Russ reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies and Paola surrounded by snacks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

In August, the couple shared that they were expecting a boy after holding a sex-reveal party. The celebration was held in Miami and organized by Paola’s close friend Kelly Pereira, whom the Colombian native met two months after she moved to the Sunshine State.

Following the sex confirmation, Paola shared the exciting news on Instagram, telling her followers “I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible.”

Added the 31-year-old former reality star: “Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited! This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy!”

Russ also shared a photo of his own, immediately after the confetti canyons shot out blue glitter at the party.

“I am so proud and ecstatic that we will be having a baby BOY! I know and am confident God has prepared me as I welcome in our baby into our world!” he excitedly wrote. “I only want to continue striving to be the leader I was called to be and be the proud, strong, and loving father our baby boy deserves.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.