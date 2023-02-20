'90 Day Fiancé' 's Shaeeda Says She and Bilal Will 'Heal and Process' After Suffering a Miscarriage

Shaeeda and Bilal revealed their journey to start a family has had a difficult beginning

Published on February 20, 2023 12:04 PM
90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda Says She and Bilal Will 'Heal and Process' After Suffering a Miscarriage
Photo: Shaeeda Sween/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Shaeeda and Bilal are opening up about heartbreaking news.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the couple revealed they've experienced a pregnancy loss. The news comes after the couple debated starting a family during the series' last season.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our recent miscarriage. We had been overjoyed to be expecting our first child together, but unfortunately, it was not meant to be at this time," the caption in a joint Instagram post from the two read.

"We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all of the family, friends, loved ones and fans who have reached out to us with love and support during this difficult time. Your kind words and gestures have been a source of comfort and strength for us," they continued. "While we are still grieving and processing this loss, we know that as we plan and as G'd plans, G'd is the best of planners."

"This experience has brought us closer as husband and wife and on the bright side, we're thankful to G'd that we can get pregnant," they continued. "We also take solace in knowing that we are not alone. We are grateful for the community of support that surrounds us, and we know that we will continue to lean on each other as we navigate this journey."

The couple also offered support and solidarity to others trying to start their families.

"To anyone who may be going through something similar, know that you are not alone. We encourage you to reach out for help and support, and to take all the time you need to heal and process," they wrote. "Once again, we thank you all for your well wishes and kindness during this time. Your love means the world to us."

Bilal Pops the Baby Question to Shaeeda on 90 Day Tell-All
TLC

After a season of debating whether or not a baby made sense for their relationship, Bilal "proposed" to Shaeeda with a baby onesie on a January episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

In the center of the studio, Bilal got down on one knee and offered the onesie (which read: "If you think I'm cute you should see my mommy") to Shaeeda.

"I want to ask you, will you have my baby? Do you want to go half on a baby?" he said.

Shaeeda responded with tears, and gave Bilal a giant hug. When asked if this changes their "timeline," she said: "I think so."

"I just hope that I'll be able to be a mom, and that I don't have to wait too long," she added through tears.

