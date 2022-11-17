'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents!

The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth.

"We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way," the couple told TLC after their daughter's arrival.

The couple later shared photos of Aleesi with fans in a joint post late Wednesday evening, captioning the photo carousel featuring the newborn, "Hiii everyone 🍼🥹."

"Look this little love bug 😩 who do I look like the most?" they asked fans.

Patrick and Thaís first revealed they were growing to a family of three in August, making the big reveal during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All.

"We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!" the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

The Brazilian native, 25, and the professional weightlifter, 32, first met while Patrick was in Brazil, working on reconnecting with his father's family. He claimed that he was searching for a Portuguese teacher when they matched on a dating app.

After a few trips, Patrick eventually won her over with lavish gifts and decided to propose after eleven months of knowing each other. The couple tied the knot in February.

Patrick and Thaís

In early October, Thaís shared photos from her gorgeous maternity shoot, which included a solo nude shot where she held her breasts and her bump at 35 weeks.

In another photo, she poses with Patrick, holding his face with one hand and looking into his eyes as her other hand joined his on her bump, which peaked out from the cutout dress she wore.

"My everything 👨‍👩‍👧🤍," she captioned the picture.