'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:16 PM
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome a Baby Girl
Photo: Thais Ramone/Instagram, Jennifer Boomer/TLC

90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents!

The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth.

"We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby and she is perfect in every way," the couple told TLC after their daughter's arrival.

The couple later shared photos of Aleesi with fans in a joint post late Wednesday evening, captioning the photo carousel featuring the newborn, "Hiii everyone 🍼🥹."

"Look this little love bug 😩 who do I look like the most?" they asked fans.

Patrick and Thaís first revealed they were growing to a family of three in August, making the big reveal during part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!" the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

The Brazilian native, 25, and the professional weightlifter, 32, first met while Patrick was in Brazil, working on reconnecting with his father's family. He claimed that he was searching for a Portuguese teacher when they matched on a dating app.

After a few trips, Patrick eventually won her over with lavish gifts and decided to propose after eleven months of knowing each other. The couple tied the knot in February.

Patrick and Thaís pregnancy 90 Day Fiance
Patrick and Thaís

In early October, Thaís shared photos from her gorgeous maternity shoot, which included a solo nude shot where she held her breasts and her bump at 35 weeks.

In another photo, she poses with Patrick, holding his face with one hand and looking into his eyes as her other hand joined his on her bump, which peaked out from the cutout dress she wore.

"My everything 👨‍👩‍👧🤍," she captioned the picture.

Related Articles
90 day fiancé - Thaís and Patrick
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Resists 'Complicated' Pre-Marriage Demand Thaís Wants Resolved 'Immediately'
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Bundle Up to Share a Hug on the Sidelines with Patrick
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd and Fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen Welcome Second Baby, Daughter June — See Photos!
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Elizabeth Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Ties After Sharing Baby News
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Libby Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Drama After Sharing Baby News
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
'90 Day Fiancé''s Loren Brovarnik Asks Alexei to Get a Vasectomy as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes: 'The Sun, The Moon and The Ster'
Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Halloween with Celestial Family Costumes
Elizabeth Castravet, Andrei Castravet
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'
Card Placeholder Image
'90 Day Fiancé' : Thaís's Dad Offers a Stern 'Already?' When She Says She's Marrying Patrick in a Month
Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik new baby
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Ariel: 'So Happy'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fianc' é's Thaís and Patrick Butt Heads over New Home: 'This Isn't Gonna Work'
Kara and Guillermo 90 Day Fiance pregnancy
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome Baby
Peloton's Chelsea Jackson Roberts and Husband Shane Welcome First Baby: 'Grateful For You'
Home Economics Actress Caitlin McGee Welcomes Baby Girl
'Home Economics' Star Caitlin McGee Welcomes First Baby with Husband: 'We're Obsessed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJtDN5staa/?hl=en
'The Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison attend the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CiIqUVZPP-i/ peterfacinelli Verified Happy “Labor” Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️ Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼
Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome First Baby Together: 'Happy Labor Day'
zachary lavine baby: https://www.instagram.com/p/Chp8lOuv9Qo/
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine and Wife Hunter Welcome First Baby, Son Saint: 'Best Feeling'