90 Day Fiancé's Paola Mayfield Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Crochet Bikini Top and Red Thong

Paola Mayfield is showing off her growing baby bump.

On Sunday, the pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star shared two photos of her expanding belly on Instagram, less than two months after she and husband Russ Mayfield announced they were expecting a little boy.

In the first shot, Paola, 31, wore a white crochet bikini top and red thong and confidently posed in the mirror.

“My little angel is growing healthy and stronger 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 I can’t wait to meet you ❤️#momtobe” she captioned the side-profile image.

A few hours later, Paola shared another mirror selfie, this time with Russ joining her. The dad-to-be, 32, affectionately hugged his wife from behind and nuzzled his face against her cheek.

“Our protector 🤰🏻we love you @russ_mayfield” she captioned the sweet image.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In July, the reality stars announced through an adorable social media post that they were having a baby. Russ shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies while Paola sat on the bed next to him, surrounded by snacks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

Just a few weeks later, the couple held a sex-reveal party and discovered their new addition would be a baby boy.

The party was held in Miami by Paola’s close friend Kelly Pereira, whom the Colombian native met two months after she moved to the Sunshine State.

Russ Mayfield/Instagram

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Mike and Aziza Eloshway Announce They’re Expecting First Baby

While Paola confessed that she was hoping for a little girl, she told her Instagram followers after the news that she was just excited to have a healthy baby.

“I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible,” she wrote. “Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!”

“This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy,” she added.

Courtesy Paola and Russ Mayfield

Russ joined in on the excitement, sharing the news on his own social media account.

“I am so proud and ecstatic that we will be having a baby BOY!” he wrote alongside a candid shot of the couple, immediately after the confetti guns shot blue confetti into the air.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiance Darcey and Jesse

“I know and am confident God has prepared me as I welcome in our baby into our world!” he wrote. “I only want to continue striving to be the leader I was called to be and be the proud, strong, and loving father our baby boy deserves.”

The couple, who married in October 2013, previously revealed on camera that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was the happiness I was looking for my whole life,” Paola said during an emotional interview on the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.