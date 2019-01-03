90 Day Fiancé Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome Son Axel: 'Amazing Way to Start a New Year'

Russ and Paola Mayfield are parents — and on New Year’s Day!

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 3 welcomed their first child, a son named Axel Mayfield, they reveal to PEOPLE exclusively alongside the little guy’s first photo.

Baby Axel was born at 12:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1. He measured 22 inches in length, weighing in at 7 lbs., 5 oz.

“We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year’s baby, and we wouldn’t change our experience for anything else,” the couple tell PEOPLE, with Paola calling her son‘s birth “an amazing way to start a new year.”

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” she adds. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

Russ couldn’t be more in awe of his wife, telling PEOPLE he was at her “side the entire time” during labor and delivery and is “so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world.”

“Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together,” the new dad raves. “Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and I’m happy to say I’m one proud father.”

A rep for the TLC stars confirmed the pregnancy news to PEOPLE in July.

Russ revealed their baby news on social media as the then-father-to-be shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad's Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies while Paola was surrounded by snacks. In front of them, laid out on the bed they were sitting on, were multiple baby onesies.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

The duo had a sex-reveal party in August, where glittery confetti cannons revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy into the family.

Paola hasn’t been a stranger to controversy during her pregnancy, including over her body. In an impassioned message she shared on Instagram in November, the reality star preemptively dismissed critical comments by implying to her followers that they should keep negative thoughts to themselves.

“Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this,” she wrote in the caption of a video, where she showed off her baby bump and backside in a bathroom mirror while wearing a white halter top and thong underwear. “No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!😂,” Paola continued. “I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of 😏”

Later that month, she was under fire on social media again for posting a photo to Instagram where she sat on the front step outside of her home alongside her and her husband’s pet dog, Phoebe.

“Paola, please never allow a pit bull around your child,” wrote one fan. “Hundreds of children have been killed by them … Pit bulls were bred simply for bloodsport and are simply not safe to have around children … I understand if you want to block me now and that’s fine.”

But Paola refused to let the comments bother her and thanked the first fan for their concern, clarifying about her dog’s actual breed. “Thank you … it is ok and I wouldn’t block you for that,” she responded. “My dog isn’t a pit bull she is a hound mix and she is the sweetest dog.”

Season 6’s 90 Day Fiancé Tell All airs Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c.