Paola Mayfield is proud of her pregnant body, regardless of what others may think.

On Sunday, the 90 Day Fiancé star posted an artsy shot of herself to Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump in a home spa, while also sending a subtle message to critics.

“People have asked me if I‘m ever going to wear more clothes,” she began the post, which features Paola relaxing in a rose petal-filled bathtub. “My answer is… do rose petals count? 😏”

As Paola — who wears nothing but a matching red shade of lipstick — relaxes in the tub with her eyes shut, the roses petals strategically cover private areas of her body.

“You too could benefit from this home spa with rose petals, coconut milk and sea salt bath perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles relaxed,” she continued the post, before thanking her husband Russ Mayfield for snapping the shot.

“Thank you baby for my photo @russ_mayfield,” she wrote, adding several hashtags to the end of the post. “#momtobe #homespa #proudofmypregnantbody #90dayfiance #babybump.”

Paola Mayfield Paola Mayfield Instagram:

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Paola recently received backlash on Instagram after posting a photo of herself wearing a white crochet bikini top and red thong.

While the mom-to-be was proud that her “little angel” was “growing healthy and stronger,” some of Paola’s followers were unimpressed with her full body shot, claiming that it was inappropriate for her to post.

“Worry bout your unborn child not selfies,” wrote one user.

“Who needs to wear a thong to show a baby bump??!!!!” added another person. “I thought she’d be done trying to make us all look at her naked self.”

Still, that didn’t stop Paola from posting another image shortly after — this time, with Russ joining her. The dad-to-be, 32, affectionately hugged his wife from behind and nuzzled his face against her cheek, while she gave followers a frontal view of her crochet bikini top and thong.

Paola and Russ Mayfield Paola and Russ Mayfield

RELATED: Baby Boy on the Way for 90 Day Fiancé’s Paola and Russ Mayfield — See the Glittery Reveal!

In July, the reality stars announced through an adorable social media post that they were having a baby. Russ shared a photo of himself reading a book titled Dad’s Guide to Pregnancy for Dummies while Paola sat on the bed next to him, surrounded by snacks.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us,” Russ wrote in the caption.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Mike and Aziza Eloshway Announce They’re Expecting First Baby

Just a few weeks later, the couple held a sex-reveal party and discovered their new addition would be a baby boy.

While Paola confessed that she was hoping for a little girl, she told her Instagram followers after the news that she “didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible.”

“Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

“This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy,” she added.

The couple, who married in October 2013, previously revealed on camera that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“The happiness I felt when I found out I was pregnant was the happiness I was looking for my whole life,” Paola said during an emotional interview on the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.