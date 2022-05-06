The couple is already parents to sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 8 months

90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3: 'We Are So Overjoyed'

On Friday, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their third baby together this fall. They are already parents to sons Shai Josef, 2, and Asher Noah, 8 months.

They shared the exciting news alongside sweet shots from a family photo shoot, featuring Loren's bare baby bump.

"Happy Early Mother's Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" Loren captioned a joint Instagram post with TLC. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!"

"Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days," she adds.

Loren and Alexei welcomed Asher, their second son, in August 2021. A month later, they introduced the baby on Instagram. "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK 🧿🙌🏼#teambrovarnik #brovbros #boymama," Loren wrote on Instagram.

The couple first shared their news about baby No. 2 back in March 2021, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We can't believe we're doing it again!"

"Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"