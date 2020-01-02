90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting a Baby Boy: 'He Is Just So Loved'

Image zoom Alexei and Loren Brovarnik

It’s a boy!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting a son in the new year, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“We’re obviously beyond excited for BabyBrov’s arrival this spring. He is just so loved already by so many!” says Loren, who met her husband in 2013 during her Birthright trip in Israel where Alexei worked as a paramedic.

“They say there is no bond stronger than the one between a mom and her son, so the fact that I’m getting a mommy’s boy has me over the moon, and the fact that Alex has a new fishing buddy and a mini-him, if you will, has him very excited!” adds Loren, whose family is from Hollywood, Florida. “The Brovarnik name gets carried on another generation!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Courtesy Loren Brovarnik

Image zoom Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Courtesy Loren Brovarnik

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting First Child: ‘It’s a Surreal Moment’

The couple — who celebrated four years of marriage in September and announced they were expecting a month later — found out the sex of their baby at a “gender reveal party” surrounded by loved ones last month.

“I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn!” Loren previously told PEOPLE. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

Added Alexei: “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at the 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All

“

The parents-to-be also shared their happy news on Instagram with a series of sweet photos showing off Loren’s baby bump.

“We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way!” Loren captioned her post. “For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!”

Wrote Alexei alongside his photo slideshow, “Yes it’s tru we are pregnant couldn’t be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY !!!”