There’s a baby on board for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik!

The 90 Day Fiancé couple are expecting their first child together, they confirm to PEOPLE, with the mom-to-be calling the news “a surreal moment in our lives.”

“I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn!” says Loren. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!”

“Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time,” she continues. “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together! #babybrov.”

Chimes in Alexei, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom TLC

Image zoom Alexei and Loren Brovarnik's pregnancy announcement TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Star Loren Brovarnik Finally Feels “Free” Living with Tourette Syndrome

Alexei and Loren announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts as well, sharing images of the couple cradling Loren’s baby bump and the dad-to-be even planting a kiss on her belly in one snapshot.

Another photo shows two pairs of white sneakers for Mom and Dad with a tiny pair in the middle for baby, on top of which sits a photo of Loren’s ultrasound.

“We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way!” Loren captioned her post. “For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!”

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé: Evelin “Completely” Forgets to Wear Engagement Ring on Tell-All Episode

Wrote Alexei alongside his photo slideshow, “Yes it’s tru we are pregnant couldn’t be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY !!!”

Loren and Alexei met in Israel during her Birthright trip, when he was working as a paramedic. The couple are currently starring on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

“And people thought we were crazy! 😝,” Loren captioned a collection of wedding photos in September to celebrate four years of marriage. “Well babe, here we are … cheers to 4 and many, many more!! Happy anniversary @Alex_brovarnik — I love doing life with you and I love you to the 🌙 and back! 🥂”

Us Weekly was the first to report the pregnancy news.