He’s here — a bit early!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, April 14, at 4:26 p.m., a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Baby boy Brovarnik was born at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, measuring 19 inches long and weighing 5 lbs., 10 oz.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason. We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier!” the couple tell PEOPLE in a statement. “With everything going on right now with the [coronavirus], this is the smile and light we needed.”

“BabyBrov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26pm. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!” they added.

The happy couple first shared their pregnancy news in October, one month after celebrating four years of marriage.

“I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn!” Loren told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!”

“Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time,” she continued, as Alexei added, “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time.”

Loren and Alexei found out the sex of their first child together while surrounded by their loved ones in December.

“We’re obviously beyond excited for BabyBrov’s arrival this spring. He is just so loved already by so many!” Loren told PEOPLE exclusively in January.

“They say there is no bond stronger than the one between a mom and her son, so the fact that I’m getting a mommy’s boy has me over the moon. And the fact that Alex has a new fishing buddy and a mini-him, if you will, has him very excited!” she added. “The Brovarnik name gets carried on another generation!”

Loren, whose family is from Hollywood, Florida, first met her husband during a Birthright trip to Israel, where he was working as a paramedic. The couple currently star on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays on TLC.

“And people thought we were crazy! 😝,” she wrote alongside a collection of wedding photos as they celebrated their anniversary last year. “Well babe, here we are … cheers to 4 and many, many more!!”

Fans can also catch up Loren and Alexei’s pregnancy journey by tuning in to 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, airing Monday at 11 p.m. ET on TLC, or early on the TLC GO app.