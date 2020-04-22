Image zoom Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Meet Shai Josef Brovarnik!

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik revealed their newborn son’s name on Instagram Tuesday, sharing new photos of the proud parents smiling while holding their 1-week-old baby boy.

“We are so excited to introduce you to our son … Shai Josef Brovarnik,” began the caption on Loren and Alexei’s posts — the latter of which included an extra, zoomed-out snapshot of the new family of three.

“We are so in love 💙🧿,” the caption continued, going on to explain that the new addition’s name is “pronounced like ‘shy’ ” and that “Shai means ‘gift.’ ”

Loren and Alexei ended their note with three hashtags: “#teambrovarnik,” “#babybrov” and “#shaijosef.”

A rep for the new parents confirmed their son’s birth to PEOPLE last week, revealing that he was born on Tuesday, April 14, at 4:26 p.m.

Measuring 19 inches long and weighing in at 5 lbs., 10 oz., little Shai arrived at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason. We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier!” the Brovarniks told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “With everything going on right now with the [coronavirus], this is the smile and light we needed.”

“BabyBrov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26pm. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!” the TLC stars added.

Image zoom Loren and Alexei Brovarnik with son Shai TLC/Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei found out the sex of their first child together while surrounded by their loved ones in December. “We’re obviously beyond excited for BabyBrov’s arrival this spring. He is just so loved already by so many!” Loren told PEOPLE exclusively in January.

“They say there is no bond stronger than the one between a mom and her son, so the fact that I’m getting a mommy’s boy has me over the moon. And the fact that Alex has a new fishing buddy and a mini-him, if you will, has him very excited!” she added. “The Brovarnik name gets carried on another generation!”

Loren, whose family is from Hollywood, Florida, first met her husband during a Birthright trip to Israel, where he was working as a paramedic. The couple currently star on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays on TLC.

Fans can also catch up Loren and Alexei’s pregnancy journey by tuning in to 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, airing Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.