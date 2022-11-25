'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share 'Obligatory Family' Photos on Thanksgiving

"Thankful is an understatement," Loren Brovarnik wrote on Thursday in the Instagram post featuring pictures of herself with her husband Alexei and their three kids

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 25, 2022 07:42 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXDoDcOx1r/ lorenbrovarnik Verified Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement. #happythanksgivng #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #blessed #familyfirst Edited · 1d
Photo: Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are grateful for their family of five on Thanksgiving.

During the holiday celebration on Thursday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos of their family featuring themselves and three of their kids — daughter Ariel Raya, 11 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 15 months old, and Shai Josef, 2.

"Obligatory family photo. 3x a charm. Thankful is an understatement. #happythanksgivng #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days #blessed #familyfirst," Loren captioned the post.

The kids can be seen hilariously in different poses in the photos, as they were not able to stay still during the family photoshoot.

Posting a similar photo on his Instagram account in addition to a selfie with some guests in their house, Alexei wrote in the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! #teambrovarnik #sothankful."

Last month, the couple celebrated Halloween for the first time as a family of five, sharing photos from their outing together while dressing in matching costumes during the spooky season.

"Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioned the shot at the time, which showed Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wore a long-sleeved black Gru shirt while the boys sat in a double-stroller in Minion shirts. Loren also sported a Minion T-shirt as they smiled together.

After meeting on 90 Day Fiancé, the couple was given their own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which follows the pair as they navigate life in Florida with their growing family.

The couple welcomed their third baby together on Sept. 6, which they announced on Instagram.

Baby Ariel arrived at 11:40 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 14 inches long at birth. Loren and Alexei shared the exciting news alongside a heartwarming video montage of the parents with the newborn in the hospital.

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," the couple began their joint social media post at the time. "Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️#teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit"

