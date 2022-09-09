'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Ariel: 'So Happy'

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have added their first baby girl to the family!

The couple welcomed their third baby together, daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, they announced on Instagram Friday. The couple is already parents to sons Shai Josef, 2, and Asher Noah, 1.

Baby Ariel arrived at 11:40 p.m., weighing 4 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 14 inches long at birth. Loren and Alexei shared the exciting news alongside a heartwarming video montage of the parents with the newborn in the hospital.

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," the couple began their joint social media post. "Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️

#teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit"

The couple first announced they were expecting their third baby together back in May. They shared the happy news alongside sweet shots from a family photo shoot, featuring Loren's bare baby bump.

"Happy Early Mother's Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" Loren captioned a joint Instagram post with TLC. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!"

"Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB! #teambrovarnik #babyb #boyorgirl #lorenandalexeiafterthe90days," she added.

Loren and Alexei welcomed Asher, their second son, in August 2021. A month later, they introduced the baby on Instagram. "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK 🧿🙌🏼#teambrovarnik #brovbros #boymama," Loren wrote on Instagram.

After meeting on 90 Day Fiancé, the couple was given their own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which follows the pair as they navigate life in Florida with their growing family.

ET was the first to report the birth.