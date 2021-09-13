Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second baby, another son, on Aug. 16

90 Day Fiance's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal Name of Second Baby: 'And Then There Were 4!'

Now introducing, Asher Noah Brovarnik!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Loren shared her son's moniker on Instagram Sunday alongside a sweet photo of the family, which also includes their 16-month-old son Shai Josef.

"And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK 🧿🙌🏼#teambrovarnik #brovbros #boymama," Loren writes.

Sharing similar photos to his Instagram page, Alexei writes, "Meet Asher Noah Brovarnik !!! #teambrovarnik #boysdad #famof4"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Loren Bovarnik reveals baby name Credit: Loren Bovarnik / instagram

The couple welcomed baby Asher on Aug. 16 and announced the news of his birth three days later.

"Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected! Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed," Loren wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the newborn at the hospital.

In a follow-up post, Loren said in a video that their baby boy arrived late in the evening and "came in at a whopping 5 lbs., 9 oz., 19 inches tall."

"He is actually the same size that Shai was when Shai was born," she shared. "Again, it really means the world to me see all your love and support. I can't wait to share him with you and I can't wait for Shai to meet him again. From the bottom of my heart, thank you... I love you, stay tuned for more to come."

Alexei also announced the news on his Instagram page alongside photos of their baby boy in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where he said their son was "recovering well."

Loren and Alexei first shared their exciting pregnancy news back in March, exclusively telling PEOPLE, "We can't believe we're doing it again!"