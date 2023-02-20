'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren Faces Medical Concerns Ahead of Welcoming Baby Girl with Husband Alexei

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik experienced a bumpy road in the days leading up to their baby girl's arrival.

On Monday's Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days birth special, the couple faces difficult health news and family disruptions in the lead-up to welcoming daughter Ariel Raya.

The expectant mom is upset to learn that she has gestational diabetes and will need to closely monitor her blood sugar, while also modifying her diet.

"With gestational diabetes, the baby tends to grow faster," she explains. "All I know is that if I can't keep my diet under control, I'm going to have to start insulin and I'm terrified of needles."

Loren quickly learns that it would take a lot of work to manage the condition. "I have to take my blood four times a day and I have to pee on a stick every single morning too," she shares.

"It was hard at first, but I think I'm doing really good. With Shai and Asher, I had cravings. With this one, I'm not really craving anything. I just want a little bit of everything."

At the same time, the couple is preparing to celebrate son Asher Noah's first birthday — starting with a strongman-themed "Mighty One" cake smash.

Later, Loren learns that she will have to start insulin based on her latest test results. She tearfully explains, "I don't want to think the worst or anything, but both Shai and Ash were born early, and I'm scared that with gestational diabetes, the baby is going to come even sooner and be a premie because the baby tends to grow faster when you have gestational diabetes."

"I have a month left. It's hard but I know there are people who have it way worse than me but the reality is this is what I'm dealing with and it's really hard," she says.

"We definitely don't want another NICU experience. Loren has to keep her levels of sugar under control, and it's very nerve-wracking," Alexei adds.

As they prepare for Asher's birthday party, the couple braces for seeing Loren's family after ongoing drama over the couple entertaining the idea of moving to Israel.

"Our relationship with my parents is definitely better since Israel and since they threatened not to come to my baby shower," Loren explains. "But it's kind of awkward still, for us anyway."

"It's strange that there's no talk about everything that happened before. It's like nothing happened," Alexei notes, to which Loren agrees.

"There's no reason to bring up Israel again, there will be no solutions to it. We're expecting another baby, so us and Loren's family decided to put it behind us and move on."

At 32 weeks, Loren begins experiencing contractions and is admitted to the hospital and put on a magnesium drip, which is successful. Though they are able to stop the contractions, Loren is put on bed rest for two weeks.

On their anniversary and at 33 weeks, the couple heads back to the hospital, with the fears from Shai and Asher's births still lingering.

"The neonatologist came into the room and explained to us that everything should be okay and that the baby is developed enough. It's the right decision to deliver it now," Alexei explains ahead of going into the operation room.

Alexei is elated as he tells Loren that they've welcomed a baby girl, later telling cameras, "It was so amazing to see it's a girl."

"Everyone was cheering, I had no idea what was going on," Loren says with a laugh. "The excitement that I felt and that I'm sure you felt when you heard it was a girl, finding out, I'll never be able to explain that to anybody."

Later, the couple says that both they and their doctors agreed "this was the last baby, no matter what."

The couple visits their baby girl in the NICU before Loren is discharged, noting they weren't new to having a baby spend a few more weeks at the hospital. The first time they get to hold their little girl is an emotional moment for the pair.

"You feel this instant warmth. It was a beautiful moment," Loren says.

"She's healthy, everything's okay. We're just counting the days until she gets released,' Alexei adds.

As Loren comes out of the hospital with Ariel, son Shai Josef, 2½, eagerly runs over to greet his baby sister sweetly giving her a kiss on the head and hugging his mom. Asher lags behind until Alexei brings him over to get a closer look.

"Shai came running up. 'Ari!' He just wanted to give her a kiss. He, for sure, understands Ari's coming home. Asher, not so much, but Shai knows Ari's coming home," the proud mom of three says.

"We can't wait to just go home and be together," Alexei adds. "The real life begins now."