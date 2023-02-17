See the Moment '90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Introduce Their Sons to Their Baby Sister

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik share a beautiful moment as their two sons meet their little sister for the very first time

Published on February 17, 2023 03:45 PM

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik enjoyed a magical moment introducing their sons to their baby sister for the first time.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE ahead of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple shares their excitement to bring daughter Ariel Raya home for the first time.

"I feel whole. She's coming home!" Loren says.

"We're picking her up today. Feels great, we've been waiting for awhile. The boys are ready," Alexei adds.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in September at 33 weeks, with her being born on Mom and Dad's anniversary.

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei coordinate a plan to meet outside the hospital once the process of getting Ariel discharged is completed.

"In the NICU, when you're getting ready to get discharged, it's not just 1-2-3. You have to do paperwork. It takes a little bit. I would say it takes about two hours," Loren says.

Alexei gets the boys ready while Loren comes down with their infant daughter in a moment she says is "surreal."

"Our boys are about to meet their sister and we've waited so long for this," she says emotionally in a confessional clip.

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Three Kids in Sweet Minions Costumes
Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

As Loren comes out of the hospital with Ariel, son Shai Josef, 2½, eagerly runs over to greet his baby sister. Asher Noah, 17 months, lags behind until Alexei brings him over to get a closer look.

Shai sweetly leans in to give Ariel a kiss on the head and then throws his arm around Loren as he looks down at the infant.

"Shai came running up. 'Ari!' He just wanted to give her a kiss. He, for sure, understands Ari's coming home. Asher, not so much, but Shai knows Ari's coming home," the proud mom of three says.

"We can't wait to just go home and be together," Alexei adds. "The real life begins now."

Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days birth special airs Monday, Feb. 20, at 10:00 p.m. on TLC.

