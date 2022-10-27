'90 Day Fiancé''s Loren Brovarnik Asks Alexei to Get a Vasectomy as They Prepare for Baby No. 3

In the upcoming season of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple and their family deal with some serious changes as they prepare to welcome baby No. 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 05:42 PM

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik's family is growing fast.

On a teaser for the upcoming season of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple shares the many things going on in their lives as they prepare for the birth of their third baby — daughter Ariel Raya, born in September.

Part of the sneak peek shows the couple at their doctor's office, with a pregnant Loren asking her doctor, "After I have this baby, do you recommend a vasectomy for Alex?"

"He definitely thinks Alex should get a vasectomy," she later says in her confessional.

"No, he doesn't," Alexei, seated next to her, replies. "No man thinks that."

The season will also follow Loren and Alexei as they return to Israel for the first time since their wedding — with sons Asher Noah, 13 months and Shai Josef, 2, as well as Loren's parents, in tow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
TLC

In the clip, the two families sit down together to talk about Loren, Alexei and the kids possibly moving to Israel.

"They've built a great life. How do you just give that up?" Loren's mother asks.

Later, her father tells Alexei, "There's no way I'm ever gonna support this before you speak to an attorney. I want to know who legally has the rights to those children."

"Me and Loren are not going to a divorce attorney," Alexei asserts, to which Loren's dad says they are "done here."

L: Caption . PHOTO: TLC
C: Caption . PHOTO: TLC
R: Caption . PHOTO: TLC

Loren is then seen arguing with her parents in their hotel room after she accuses her mom of telling someone that she doesn't think Loren is "capable" of living in Israel.

"She's tried to control me my whole life and she hates that she's lost control," Loren says in a confessional, which is immediately followed with a moment where her mother screams expletives in her face.

The couple first announced they were expecting their third baby together back in May. They shared the happy news alongside sweet shots from a family photo shoot, featuring Loren's bare baby bump.

'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Share New Family Photos, Road to Baby No. 3 — See the Clip!
TLC

"Happy Early Mother's Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" Loren captioned a joint Instagram post with TLC. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!"

After welcoming baby Ariel, the couple revealed she was "our anniversary gift, born on Sept. 6."

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," the couple began their joint social media post, later adding, "Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️#teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit"

Related Articles
Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik new baby
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Ariel: 'So Happy'
loren and alexei from 90 day fiance
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 3: 'We Are So Overjoyed'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Usman Calls Kim 'Disrespectful' for Threatening to End Relationship over Wife Status
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Crushes Michael's Influencer Hopes, Says 'He Doesn't Have Charisma'
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Bilal Fears Shaeeda Will 'Abandon' Him If They Have a Baby
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
'90 Day Fiancé' : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him
90 Day Fiance cast
'90 Day Fiancé' : Shaeeda Vows to Take Bilal to Court If They Don't Try for a Baby by Her 40th
loren and alexei
'''90 Day Fiancé' ' 's' Loren and Alexei Tell Her Parents They Want to Leave Florida: Not a 'Smart Choice'
'90 Day Fiancé': Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
'90 Day Fiancé' : Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
loren and alexi
Loren and Alexei Reveals Their Newborn Son's Hebrew Name in 'After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek
90 Day Fiance. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Shaeeda, 37, Gets Prenup Revenge — Demands Bilal Try for Baby by 40
90 Day Fiance's Loren Thinks Her Water Broke in New Sneak Peek
Pregnant '90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Worries About Her Water Breaking in Sneak Peek: 'What Is Dripping?'
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
'90 Day Fiancé:' Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
90 day single-life-natalie
''90 Day Fiancé' 's Natalie Sobs That Josh 'Doesn't Care About My Feelings' and Calls It Off
After The 90 Days
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Say Their Relationship Was 'Tested' After Welcoming Second Child
Alex Brovarnik
'90 Day Fiance's' Loren Says the War in Ukraine Has Been 'Sad' and 'Scary' for Husband Alexei