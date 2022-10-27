Loren and Alexei Brovarnik's family is growing fast.

On a teaser for the upcoming season of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple shares the many things going on in their lives as they prepare for the birth of their third baby — daughter Ariel Raya, born in September.

Part of the sneak peek shows the couple at their doctor's office, with a pregnant Loren asking her doctor, "After I have this baby, do you recommend a vasectomy for Alex?"

"He definitely thinks Alex should get a vasectomy," she later says in her confessional.

"No, he doesn't," Alexei, seated next to her, replies. "No man thinks that."

The season will also follow Loren and Alexei as they return to Israel for the first time since their wedding — with sons Asher Noah, 13 months and Shai Josef, 2, as well as Loren's parents, in tow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TLC

In the clip, the two families sit down together to talk about Loren, Alexei and the kids possibly moving to Israel.

"They've built a great life. How do you just give that up?" Loren's mother asks.

Later, her father tells Alexei, "There's no way I'm ever gonna support this before you speak to an attorney. I want to know who legally has the rights to those children."

"Me and Loren are not going to a divorce attorney," Alexei asserts, to which Loren's dad says they are "done here."

L: Caption . PHOTO: TLC C: Caption . PHOTO: TLC R: Caption . PHOTO: TLC

Loren is then seen arguing with her parents in their hotel room after she accuses her mom of telling someone that she doesn't think Loren is "capable" of living in Israel.

"She's tried to control me my whole life and she hates that she's lost control," Loren says in a confessional, which is immediately followed with a moment where her mother screams expletives in her face.

The couple first announced they were expecting their third baby together back in May. They shared the happy news alongside sweet shots from a family photo shoot, featuring Loren's bare baby bump.

TLC

"Happy Early Mother's Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" Loren captioned a joint Instagram post with TLC. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed!"

After welcoming baby Ariel, the couple revealed she was "our anniversary gift, born on Sept. 6."

"SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik," the couple began their joint social media post, later adding, "Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️#teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit"