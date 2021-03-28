"We can't believe we're doing it again!" said Alexei and Loren, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE

90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are about to add another member to their family.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars, both 32, revealed the sex of their second child on Saturday after announcing their pregnancy last week exclusively with PEOPLE.

The couple posted a video on Instagram, in which Alexei kicked a soccer ball that exploded into blue powder. "Building up our team!!! #teambrovarnik #teamboy 💙," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Loren shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump in a cute white dress after the reveal, writing, "Here we go again! 🧿💙🥜 #teambrovarnik #babyboten #peanut#boymom #glowing #queenofthehouse."

The parents-to-be met on her birthright trip to his native Israel, and they tied the knot in September of 2015. Then years later, on April 14, 2020, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef.