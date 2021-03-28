90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child
"We can't believe we're doing it again!" said Alexei and Loren, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are about to add another member to their family.
The 90 Day Fiancé stars, both 32, revealed the sex of their second child on Saturday after announcing their pregnancy last week exclusively with PEOPLE.
The couple posted a video on Instagram, in which Alexei kicked a soccer ball that exploded into blue powder. "Building up our team!!! #teambrovarnik #teamboy 💙," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Loren shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump in a cute white dress after the reveal, writing, "Here we go again! 🧿💙🥜 #teambrovarnik #babyboten #peanut#boymom #glowing #queenofthehouse."
"We can't believe we're doing it again! Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!" Alexei and Loren recently told PEOPLE.
The parents-to-be met on her birthright trip to his native Israel, and they tied the knot in September of 2015. Then years later, on April 14, 2020, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef.
"Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," they said. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl — as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"