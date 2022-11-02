'90 Day Fiancé' 's Loren and Alexei Celebrate First Halloween with Their Three Kids as Minions

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik wore sweet matching costumes with their three kids as they celebrated their first Halloween as a family of five.

On Tuesday, the After the 90 Days couple shared photos from their Halloween out with daughter Ariel Raya, 8 weeks, and sons Asher Noah, 1, and Shai Josef, 2.

"Happy Halloween from Gru & his minions 😏," they captioend the shot, which shows Alexei holding Ariel in a little Minions onesie as he wears a long-sleeved black Gru shirt while the boys sat in a double stroller in Minion shirts. Loren also wears a Minion t-shirt as they smile together.

On a teaser for the upcoming season of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple discussed whether or not their family is complete after three kids.

Part of the sneak peek showed the couple at their doctor's office, with a pregnant Loren asking her doctor, "After I have this baby, do you recommend a vasectomy for Alex?"

"He definitely thinks Alex should get a vasectomy," she later said in her confessional.

"No, he doesn't," Alexei, seated next to her, replied. "No man thinks that."

After meeting on 90 Day Fiancé, the couple was given their own spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which follows the pair as they navigate life in Florida with their growing family. This season, a move to Israel once again comes on the table as the family travels there for the first time since Loren and Alexei's wedding.

TLC

In the clip, the two families sat down together to talk about Loren, Alexei and the kids possibly moving to Israel.

"They've built a great life. How do you just give that up?" Loren's mother asked.

Later, her father told Alexei, "There's no way I'm ever gonna support this before you speak to an attorney. I want to know who legally has the rights to those children."

"Me and Loren are not going to a divorce attorney," Alexei asserted, to which Loren's dad said they are "done here."