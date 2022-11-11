'90 Day Fiancé' 's Libby Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Drama After Sharing Baby News

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet wants to work on her family's bond.

In an exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? clip shared with PEOPLE, Libby sits down with dad Chuck Potthast to discuss her family's reaction to the news that she and husband Andrei Castravet are expecting their second child, which Libby shared on Instagram before telling her family privately.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums first announced their family was growing on Instagram in March, when the 31-year-old mom displayed her baby bump in a beachside family photo with Andrei, 36, and daughter Ellie.

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!" Elizabeth wrote in the caption. "Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

In the clip, Chuck notes that while he was "happy that you got to share this news the way you want to share it," he couldn't help but feel "disappointed" that the "family wasn't there to share in it."

Libby shrugs at the revelation, explaining in a confessional that she knows "my sisters might be hurt about finding out on social media that I'm pregnant."

"But I'm also hurt about some of the decisions they've made lately, like going to my mom's birthday when we decided to not do that," she continues, adding, "the last time I saw them, they had some harsh words about my husband."

In a flashback, Libby's sister Becky Lichtwerch reacts to hearing that the couple won't be coming to a family birthday party because they can't risk jeopardizing their green card renewal.

"Good, hopefully he gets sent back," she replies, laughing, to which Libby is visibly annoyed and asks, "Do you never want to see me again?"

Becky shoots back that she feels "like it's heading that way anyway, to be honest with you."

Back in the conversation with Chuck, he tells Libby he intended to "stay out of it," explaining, "I figured over time that you guys would fix that, but this has gone too far."

"The last thing I want to see as a dad is you and your sisters and your mom on the outs when the baby comes," he says, to which Libby agrees.

Speaking of his previous cancer battle, Chuck tells Libby that "the Lord didn't save my life to see my family fractured like this."

The father of three then shares his plan to return to Tampa and get all of the members of the family to agree to attend therapy together.

"I want this fixed," he asserts, asking if she and Andrei — who welcomed son Winston in early October — would be willing to participate.

Libby tells him that she is willing to try at least once, but "if there's a lot of fighting going on and it's negative, then I probably wouldn't continue."

In her confessional, Libby says that "there was definitely a time my family was close," recalling when she and her sisters were pregnant at the same time.

"We kind of leaned on each other more and I really miss that. When this baby arrives, I want things to be on good terms because having your family right there with you is even better to enjoy this new baby's presence. I think this therapy session would be worth a shot."