It's a Boy! 90 Day Fiancé's Karine and Paul Staehle Welcome Son Pierre Martins

Welcome to the world, Pierre Martins Staehle!

90 Day Fiancé stars Karine and Paul Staehle welcomed their first child, a son, on Friday, March 22, at 3:20 p.m., their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Baby Pierre was born in Manaus, Brazil, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 19¾ inches long.

“I’m very happy, very excited. I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right,” says Paul, 35. “Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience.”

“I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre,” adds the new father, who starred alongside his wife in seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Karine and Paul Staehle TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Daughter Eleanor Louise

Despite the “hard time” Karine, 23, had with labor and delivery, she says she’s “recovering well” although “still very weak” three days after giving birth.

“It was super hard, but now everything is fine because the baby is calm and he is breastfeeding well,” she shares.

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé: Fernanda Apologizes to Jonathan



The couple have been generous in sharing details about their pregnancy journey since revealing they were expecting their first child in October. (They previously suffered two miscarriages.)

“Karine created these album of photos to document her progress,” Paul captioned a snapshot gallery on Oct. 19, featuring his wife baring her baby bump in a variety of poses.

The same day, the proud then-dad-to-be shared a video of their baby’s ultrasound and a post revealing that they were expecting a son, writing, “For those who did not read the articles. He is a boy.”

Us was the first to report the birth.